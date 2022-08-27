TS ICET Result 2022: Telangana ICET Result Declared At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The Kakatiya University, Warangal announced the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 today (August 27). Students who appeared in the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

The education body announced the results at 5 PM. Along with the results, the education body also released the final answer key on the official website. Apart from that, in order to access the results, students should have their hall tickets, registration numbers, and other documents.

The TS ICET results consisted of details of a candidate such as percentile scores and qualifying status. If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results and answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS ICET Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official webiste -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS ICET 2022 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

Step 4: Once submitted, students will now be able to access the TS ICET results.

NOTE: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

Back on July 27 to 28, the education body conducted the TS ICET exam for MBA and MCA programmes in multiple sessions. Candidates should note that in order to clear the TS ICET exam, they need to score at least 25 per cent marks that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.

Telangana TS ICET 2022 was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 27 and 28 in two shifts.

Candidates can now download their results from the official website of the education board.