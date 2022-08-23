TS ICET Result 2022 Expected Likely On August 29; Here's How To Check

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Result of 2022 exams conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal has been postponed. The TS ICET Result 2022 was scheduled to be declared on August 22, but now has been delayed further. As per the latest reports, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is now expected to declare the TS ICET Results on August 29, 2022.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the exams can check TS ICET 2022 results on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi. Candidates can check and download the TS ICET 2022 result scorecard by using their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number. Candidates must know that the TS ICET answer keys have already been released.

The TS ICET exam was held from July 27 to 28. To check the TS ICET result, the candidates need to visit the official website. Here's a step-by-step process for you to check TSICET Results 2022:

Go to the home page and click on the 'Download Score Card' link.

Enter the registration number, date of birth and hall ticket number and click on submit.

The TS ICET 2022 result will get displayed on the screen.

The candidates should download the TS ICET scorecard

Take a printout of it for further reference.

The candidates who qualify for the TS ICET exam will become eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes in the institutes in Telangana.

Also, after qualifying in the TS ICET examination, candidates will have to appear in the counselling round which will be held in online mode. The TS ICET 2022 counselling process includes the registration process, document verification, option entry and seat allotment process.