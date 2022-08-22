TS ICET Result 2022: Common Entrance Test Results To Be Announced Today; Here's How To Check

The Kakatiya University, Warangal, is all set to announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 result today (August 22). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students can check and download them from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

The Kakatiya University held the ICET 2022 exam online in computer-based test (CBT) mode from July 27 to 28, 2022. Students should note that in order to download the results, students need to have their registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Back on August 4, the university released the TS ICET answer key and candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 8. Candidates should note that in order to pass the exam they need to score 25 per cent marks, that is, 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks.

However, the education body has not specified any minimum qualifying percentage of marks for students who belongs to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Once the results are out, state-wide ranks in order of merit in the TS ICET 2022 will be given to candidates who successfully clear the exam.

TS ICET result 2022: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the link 'TS ICET 2022 result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to enter their details as asked such as user ID and passwords.

Step 4: Now, click on the submit.

Step 5: TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Candidates who will qualify the TS ICET 2022 exam will further be eligible for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses of all universities in Telangana for the academic year 2022-23.