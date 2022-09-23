TS ICET 2022: TSCHE To Release Counselling Date, Schedule On September 27; Check Details Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will be announcing the date and schedule for the TS ICET Counselling 2022 on September 27. As per media reports, the education board can declare the schedule by next week. Students who want to apply for counselling are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the date and schedule will be released, students can check and apply through the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in and tsicet.nic.in.

According to the official statement issued by the TSCHE, the education body will release the detailed schedule for ICET counselling will be issued on September 27, 2022. Once the education body releases the dates and schedule for the counselling process, students can apply for the counselling process on the official website of the education board.

If you also want to apply for the counselling process, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS ICET Counselling 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to find the link that reads 'registration 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students will find the link that reads 'TS ICET 2022 Counselling registration' -- Click on that

Step 4: Now, students need to log in using the details as asked

Step 5: Now, candidates are required to enter their login information for the college choice filling round

Step 6: Now, candidates need to select their preference of college

Step 7: Save the details and lock the selected choose option

TS ICET Counselling 2022 – List of documents required

TS ICET 2022 rank card

TS ICET hall ticket

Recent and valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID

Category certificate, if applicable

Residence certificate

Transfer certificate, TC

Class 10th Marksheet for proof of birth

Class 12th Marksheet

Graduation certificate and degree

Meanwhile, Kakatiya University conducted the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022, on July 27 and 28. Students who want to enroll in MBA and MCA courses appear for the admission test. The education body released the rank cards on August 27, 2022.