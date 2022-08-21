TS ICET 2022: TSCHE To Announce Entrance Exam Results Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

According to the shared schedule by Kakatiya University, Warangal, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education TSCHE is all set to announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key tomorrow (August 22). Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are released they can check and download their score cards from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

The education body conducted the TS ICET exam on July 27, 28 and now the results will be released on August 22. The exams were conducted in two shifts. However, students should note that the time of result declaration has yet not been informed.

TS ICET Results 2022: Important Dates

Day 1- July 27, 2022 (10 am to 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm to 5 pm)

Day 2- July 28, 2022 (10 am to 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm to 5 pm)

TS ICET results 2022 date- August 22, 2022 (Monday)

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these steps.

TS ICET result 2022: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, students will find the link 'TS ICET 2022 result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates have to enter their details as asked such as user ID and passwords.

Step 4: Now, click on the submit.

Step 5: TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) exam takes place annually and is an online state-level. The exams are conducted for those students who want to get enrolled at the postgraduate level.