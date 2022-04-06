New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The online application process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET 2022, will begin today (April 6). The application process will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal. Candidates who want to register themselves can visit the official website of TS ICET -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

It should be noted that the ICET registrations process will continue till June 27, 2022. The admit card for TS ICET 2022 will be released on July 18, 2022. Candidates are further informed as per the notification, the TI ICET exam will take place on two days - July 27 and 28, 2022. Candidates have to submit the application form online, and the exams will take place in offline mode.

Candidates can get a better idea of the TS ICET schedule by taking a look at the table given below.

TS ICET 2022: Important dates



TS ICET Registrations begin -- April 6, 2022 (today)

Last date to apply without a late fee -- June 27, 2022

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 250 -- July 11, 2022

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 500 -- July 18, 2022

Last date to apply with a late fee of Rs. 1000 -- July 23, 2022

TS ICET editing of applications -- July 13 to 17, 2022

TS ICET Hall tickets -- July 18, 2022

TS ICET Exam Dates -- July 27 and 28, 2022

TS ICET Answer Key -- August 4, 2022

TS ICET Results 2022 -- August 22, 2022

Once the application form link is activated, then we will share the steps to apply for TS ICET 2022. It should also be noted that candidates who are applying under SC/ST/PwD categories are required to pay Rs. 450, while all others have to pay Rs. 650. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for more information.

