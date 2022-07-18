TS ICET 2022: Hall Tickets To Be Released At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is expected to release the hall ticket for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) today (July 18). Candidates who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the document is out, students can check and download the admit card from the official webpage --

Students should note that in order to download the admit card, students should have their registration number, admit card number, and date of birth.

The education body will conduct the exam on July 27 and 28. Students should also note that ICET 2022 will be held in two shifts morning shifts. While the first shift will take place from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS ICET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Download Hall Ticket'-- Click on that

Step 3: A new page will open on your computer screen

Step 4: Now, students need to enter registration number, qualifying examination admit card number, and date of birth

Step 5: TS ICET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The TSICET-2022 exam is set to take place in 14 regional online test centres in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh. These are Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Warangal, Kurnool, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

Students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website for further information.