TS ICET 2022: Answer Key Released At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

The answer key for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE today (August 4). Candidates who appear for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Students should note that apart from the answer key, the education body has also released the response sheet on the official website. Further, students are also informed that they will be allowed to raise objections till August 8 -- 5 PM.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS ICET Answer Key 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill in all the details as asked

Step 4: TS ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed in PDF file format on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can check and tally their answers

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test took place on July 27 and 28. The test was a computer-based test (CBT). Since now the education board has released the answer key, students can expect their results soon.

With the help of the answer key, students will also be able to calculate their scores in the exam. Students who will be raising objections to the answer key will be required to submit valid justification in regards to their objections.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for result-related information.