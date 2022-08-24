TS EdCET Result 2022 Expected To Be Released Today At edcet.tsche.ac.in | Details Here

Osmania University is expected to release the Telangana EdCET Result 2022 most likely today on August 24, 2022. Once the result is released, candidates can visit the official website and check their result at-- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the TS EdCET exams are advised to keep a close eye on the website in order to get all the latest updates. They will be able to download their results and score card by entering the required details like their admit card number and date of birth. However, it must be noted that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has still not given any official confirmation regarding the date of the exam.

TS EdCET Result 2022: How To Check Result?

The result will only be available online and candidates can visit the website and check their results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Telangana EdCET--edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "TS EdCET result" on the homepage.

Step 3: You will now see a login window on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials like the admit card number and your date of birth.

Step 5: Submit the details and you will see the TS EdCET scorecard appearing on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference.

The TS EdCET result will include the candidate's personal details, total marks obtained, admit card number, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, state rank, and other details. It must be noted that once the result is declared, students are advised to check all the details and in case they find any error in their result, they should contact the officials and get it corrected.

The TS EdCET 2022 exam was held on July 26 and Osmania University released the provisional answer keys on July 30. Candidates were allowed to raise questions till August 1, 2022. Additionally, the final answer key of TS EdCET 2022 is likely to be released soon after the results are announced.