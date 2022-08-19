TS EdCET 2022 Results To Be Declared Soon At edcet.tsche.ac.in | Here's How To Check

The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 Results are expected to be released soon by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The official notification on manabadi website also informed that EDCET rank cards are expected soon on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.

According to Manabadi, the results for TS EdCET 2022 are expected to be announced by August 24, 2022. However, it must be noted by the candidates and stakeholders that Osmania University so far, has not released any official date for the same on its official website.

But since the dates are notified on Manabadi website, candidates can expect their TS EDCET Results to be released by August 24, 2022.

The exam results will be declared for the exam held on July 26, 2022. Soon after the exam was concluded, Osmania University also released the TS EDCET answer key 2022 on July 30. Since it has now been more than 15 days since the answer key has been released, results are now likely to be announced soon.

It must be noted by the candidates that along with the EdCET Results, the TS EdCET Rank Cards 2022 will also be released online. In order to access either or both of these, the candidate will be needed to enter their roll number using their TS EdCET hall tickets 2022.

NOTE: Students are advised to keep a close eye on the website for the latest updates.

TS EDCET 2022 opened the application window on April 7, 2022, and the registration process concluded on June 15, 2022. The exams were held in two sessions on both days.

Earlier, TSCHE declared the results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 on August 17 at the official website-- lawcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.