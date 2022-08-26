TS EdCET 2022: Common Entrance Test Results To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Download

Osmania University, Hyderabad is set to announce the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 result today, (August 26). As per media reports, the education body will release the results on the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced, students can check and download the results from the website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in

Along with the result, the university will also release the TS EdCET 2022 rank list. The ranking of candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the exam. The education body conducted the exam on July 26, 2022, at 19 regional centres across the state.

Students should note that in order to check the results, students would require their admit card details given on it. The TS EdCET 2022 preliminary answer keys were released by the university on July 30, 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results (Once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Check TS EdCET Results 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘Download score card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the registration number, and date of birth and click on submit tab

Step 4: The TSEdCET results will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Further, students should note that in order to clear the exam, they have to score 25 per cent as the minimum qualifying marks. However, candidates who belong to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, are not required to score any minimum qualifying marks to clear the exam.

Candidates who will clear the exam will further be eligible for admission into BEd (two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.