TS EAMCET Result 2022: Entrance Exam Results Announced; Check Toppers List Here

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 today (August 12). The results were declared by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Students should also note that the education body will also release the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) results today (August 12). Students who appeared for the TS EAMCET can download their results from the official website.

Since the exam conducting body has released the TS EAMCET results, the rank cards are also available on the official website. This year, the pass percentage of Male candidates in the TS EAMCET exam was recorded as 90.55 per cent, whereas 90.30 per cent of female candidates cleared the exam. A total of 90.69 per cent of candidates cleared the ECET exam successfully.

A total of 88.34 per cent of candidates got qualified in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022. On the other hand, 80.41 per cent of students cleared the exam in the engineering stream.

Lakshmi Sai Mohit Reddy secured the first rank in the TS EAMCET exam, whereas the second rank was scored by Sai Deepika and Kartikeya bagged the third rank.

Let's take a look at the toppers stream-wise :

TS EAMCET 2022 Result: Engineering Stream Toppers

Rank 1- Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

Rank 2- Nakka Sai Deepthika

Rank 3- Polisetty Karthikeya

TS ECET 2022 Result: Toppers In Chemical Engineering

Rank 1- Kuracha Hemanth

Rank 2- Golakoti Sai Naga Raju

Rank 3- Kottana Narasimha Naidu

Rank 4- Indiga Akash

TS EAMCET Rank Card 2022: Civil Engineering Toppers

Rank 1- Maradana Hemnath

Rank 2- Elala Haritha Reddy

Rank 3- Budime Akhil

TS ECET Result 2022: Electronics And Communication Engineering Toppers

Rank 1 - Sunkesula Sai Manasi

Rank 2 - Gopireddy Shiva Tejaswini

Rank 3- Mattapalli Heervardhan

TS ECET Result 2022: Electronics And Instrumentation Engineering Toppers

Rank 1 - Varun Raj

Rank 2 - Madharam Akhila

Rank 3 - Bejugam Koushik