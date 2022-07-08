TS ECET Exam 2022: Hall Tickets Released At ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card on Friday (July 8). Students who registered for the exam can check their admit card from the official website of the education board -- ecet.tsche.ac.in

In order to download the admit card, students need to enter their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth. The education board will conduct the exam on July 13.

Students should note that the exam is a computer-based test. Apart from that, the entrance test for admission to engineering courses will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to take place from 9 AM to 12 noon, the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Here's how to Download TS ECET Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "TS ECET hall ticket" -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit, TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download your TS ECET 2022 hall ticket and take a printout for exam day

TS ECET 2022: Paper pattern

The exam consists of f questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and subjects from related Engineering branch.

Apart from that, candidates are advised to report to the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the TS ECET 2022 exam. Students who want to get enrolled in the undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across the Telangana state will appear for the entrance exam. For more updates, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.