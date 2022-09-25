TS ECET 2022: Registration For Final Phase Of Counselling Begins; Check How To Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE began the final phase of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 Final Phase of counselling today (September 25). Students who want to register for the counselling process are advised to visit the official website of the education body -- tsecet.nic.in

Students who were unable to secure a seat in the allotment can now register for the final phase. Further, as per the given schedule, the registrations, fee payment, and slot booking for selection begin today (September 25). Meanwhile, those candidates who have already booked their seats can proceed with the certificate verification process on September 26.

Once the education body will complete the registration, slot booking, exercising options, and freezing options, then only the results for the seat allotment process will be declared on the official website.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Final phase registration begins -- September 25, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates -- September 26, 2022

Exercising options after certificate verification -- September 25 - 27, 2022

Freezing of options -- September 27, 2022

TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment -- September 29, 2022

Online self-reporting and payment of a fee --September 29 - October 7, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college -- September 30 - October 10, 2022

If you also want to register for the counselling process, then here's how you do it by following these simple steps.

TS ECET Counselling 2022 Final Phase: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website -- tsecet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the fee payment option

Step 3: Now, students need to pay the ECET counselling fee and verify the payment status

Step 4: Now, students need to fill in the TS ECET counselling 2022 application form

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Fill in the choices of colleges and now students need to select the slot for certificate verification

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the copy for future use.