TS ECET 2022: Registration For Final Phase Counselling To Start Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply

The final phase of The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow (September 25). The counselling registration will take place online and students can visit the official website to register. Candidates who wish to register for the final phase of counselling are advised to check the official website tomorrow -- tsche.ac.in

Students should further note that they first need to log in to the portal and fill in the application form and upload the asked documents in order to book a slot for certificate verification.

Meanwhile, those candidates who have already booked their seats can proceed with the certificate verification process on September 26. The education body will begin the TS ECET 2022 web options exercise and the certificate verification from September 25 to September 27.

The education body will announce the TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment results on September 29. From September 29 to October 7, 2022, online self-reporting and payment of fees will take place.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Final phase registration begins -- September 25, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates -- September 26, 2022

Exercising options after certificate verification -- September 25 - 27, 2022

Freezing of options -- September 27, 2022

TS ECET 2022 final phase provisional seat allotment -- September 29, 2022

Online self-reporting and payment of a fee --September 29 - October 7, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college -- September 30 - October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, candidates who cleared the TS ECET 2022 exam and secure a total of 45 per cent n the Diploma or BSc Mathematics degree exam can further sit for the TS ECET 2022 counselling.

For further information, students are advised to keep a close tab on the official website.