TS ECET 2022: Hall Tickets Released At ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Download

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU, on behalf of TSCHE has released the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022. Students who enrolled for the exams, can check and download their admit card from the official website -- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana witnessed heavy rains, due to which TSCHE had to postpone the exam. Now, once again, the admit cards have been released. Accordingly, the exam will now be held on August 1, 2022, for all candidates who registered for the ECET exam.

Candidates should note that in order to download admit card, they should have their application number and other login credentials.

If you have also registered for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test --- ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads, ' 'Download Hall Ticket' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth, and other login details

Step 4: The TS ECET hall ticket will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy of it for future references.

Students should note that the TS ECET Hall Ticket is an important document. Students are advised to keep a copy of the document with them while visiting the examination hall. If a student does not have a hall ticket, then he or she will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information about results.