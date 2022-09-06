TS ECET 2022 Councelling Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad will start the registration process for TS ECET 2022 Counselling tomorrow on September 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply can visit the official website of TSECET-- tsecet.nic.in in order to apply.

Meanwhile, students are being informed that those candidates who qualified in TSECET-2022 and scored 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination will only be eligible to apply.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: How To Register?

Those who want to apply can go through these simple steps and check how to register for the councelling process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSECET on tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the required details in order to register yourself.

Step 3: You now need to pay the registration fee online.

Step 4: Book your slot and attend certificate verification.

Step 5: Login with the registration details and print list of saved options.

Step 6: Once you are done with your registrations, logout carefully.

Candidates who want to do the registrations must note that the last date for the counselling is till September 11, 2022. Additionally, the certificate verification for the candidates who have already booked candidates will begin on September 9 and will end on September 12, 2022. The freezing of options will be done on September 14 and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 17, 2022. The tuition fees and self-reporting will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

The final phase of the registration for counseling will commence from September 25, 2022, and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29. Meanwhile, candidates can pay their tuition fees starting from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

Note: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website in order to get all the latest updates regarding the councelling procedures and related dates.