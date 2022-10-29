TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Spot Admission Schedule Released At tseamcetd.nic.in | Check Details Here

TELANGANA State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has posted the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling spot admissions schedule on the official website. All applicants who wish to enrol in private colleges can submit an application for the spot admission. The candidates must submit their applications on the TS EAMCET website at tseamcetd.nic.in.

“The candidates are hereby informed that the leftover vacancies in Private Unaided Engineering colleges will be filled by the Institutional Spot Admissions held at the respective colleges. The candidates desirous to seek admission are informed to contact the Principal of the respective institutions,” an Official notification said.

Check The Admission Schedule Here

The internal sliding at the institution will be done on October 31, 2022

The last date for the completion of the spot admission is March 11, 2022

For spot admission, applicants must show their original documents for verification.

After the verification, the original documents will be returned to the candidates.

List Of Required Documents For Students To Carry

TSEAMCET- 2022 Rank Card, if qualified

Caste Certificate, if applicable

Residence Certificate, if applicable

SSC Marks Memo Original

Intermediate or its equivalent Original

Study Certificates Originals

Fee Details For TS EAMCET

Candidates who pass the TS EAMCET 2022 must pay a processing fee of Rs 1,300 and applicants who failed in qualifying the TS EAMCET 2022, have to pay Rs 2,100.

It is to be informed candidates who are admitted during institutional spot admissions that their spot admissions are subject to ratification by the Convenor, TSEAMCET-2022 Admissions.

If a candidate receives spot admission but the convenor does not ratify or approve it, the candidate must leave the college immediately. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.