TS EAMCET Admit Card 2022: Hall Tickets Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 admit card today (June 25). Students who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Students should note that in order to download their hall tickets they should have their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

If you also enrolled for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS EAMCET hall ticket' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials as asked including registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: The TS EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the document and take a printout of it for future use.

Further, the Telangana EAMCET admit card 2022 consists of details including the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time, and guidelines.

Students should also note that the exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on July 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode for a duration of 3 hours.

Students who want to get admission into undergraduate (UG) engineering and pharmacy courses in Telangana will appear for the exam.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for further information.