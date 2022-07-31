TS EAMCET 2022: Response Sheet, Answer Key Released At eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Check

TS EAMCET 2022: Response sheet along with answer key has been released on the official website. Here's how to check.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Sun, 31 Jul 2022 02:04 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: ANI

The answer key and response sheet for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2022 have been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key and response sheet from the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates should note that in order to download their answer key, they would need their registration number, and date of birth on the official website.

Since the answer keys have been released, students have the opportunity to raise objections till August 1, 2022, up to 5 pm. Candidates are required to use the Master Question Paper to raise objections.

If you also want to check the answer key and response, then here's how you can download them by following these simple steps.

How to Download TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads “Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)” -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to select the subject for which you want to download the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key

Step 4: TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document for future use.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the TS EAMCET 2022.

Candidates who will clear the exam will further enroll in different courses offered in universities or Private Colleges in the state.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of education website for more information regarding the results.

