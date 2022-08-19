TS EAMCET 2022: Counselling Process To Begin From August 21; Check Details Here

The counselling schedule for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. As per the official schedule, the counselling process will begin on August 21 and will come to an end on August 29. Students who cleared the

TS EAMCET exams are advised to check the full schedule from the official website -- tseamcet.nic.in

Students should note that once the registration process for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling is successfully done, students will receive the certificate verification process will be held from August 23 to 30, 2022.

Further, the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process will take place in three phases. The round one seat allotment result will be announced on September 6, whereas the second phase of the counselling will take place from September 28 to 29. Round three will begin on October 11 to 12, 2022.

While the round two seat allotment results will be announced on October 4, and round 3 on October 17.

What will TS EAMCET 2022 counselling process include?

The counselling process will include payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2022 rank card

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent mark sheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

For the unversed, the exam conducting body released the TS EAMCET results on August 12 and the pass percentage for the exam was set as 80.41 per cent for the engineering stream, agriculture stream- 88.34 per cent.

Students are advised to check the official website for more information regarding the counselling process.