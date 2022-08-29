TS EAMCET 2022 Councelling: Last Date For Registrations Ends Today At tseamcet.nic.in; See Details

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling today, August 29, 2022. The students who have not done with the registration process yet, are advised to complete their registrations by today to avoid any further problems. Candidates can visit the official website--tseamcet.nic.in to do the same.

As per the official notification, candidates who have cleared the EAMCET exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website. Candidates need to fill in their basic information, pay the fees and book a slot for certificate verification.

Moreover, candidates who are still to register can follow the below-mentioned steps and check the process to register themselves for the councelling process:

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling – How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website--tseamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Candidate Registration'.

Step 3: Enter the details required to complete the registration and upload all the documents as asked by the website.

Step 4: You are now required to pay the application fees and submit the registration.

Step 5: Apply for certificate verification and then fill in your choices and complete the process.

Step 6: You are now done with the registration process. Download the application form.

NOTE: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

It should be noted that TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process started on August 23, 2022. The registration, certificate verification, and filling in of choices all began on the same day.

The applicants are being informed that the process of certificate verification is also underway for candidates who have already registered. The last date for the same is tomorrow i.e., August 30, 2022. Once the students are done with the certificate verification process, they will be allowed to fill in their choices till September 2, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for admissions into B.E, B. Tech, and B. Pharmacy courses appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test. Those who have cleared the exam are now undergoing the counselling process to secure admission.