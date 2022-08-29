TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today At dost.cgg.gov.in | More Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the date for the registration of Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) Phase 3. Registration begins on August 29, 2022, and candidates can visit the official website of DOST--dost.cgg.gov.in and fill up the application forms.

As per the official notification, the last date for the registration of TS DOST Phase 3 is September 12, 2022. Applicants need to pay an amount of Rs 400 as an application at the time of registration.

Additionally, the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 verification process is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2022. The TS DOST Phase 3 seat allotment result will be declared on September 16.

The candidates who could not secure a seat in the second allotment can also register for the TS DOST Phase 3. Meanwhile, those candidates whose names are included in the list of the second allotment will be needed to pay the amount of the fee and go through the seat reservation and document verification process at the time of online reporting. It should be noted that the TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment list was released on August 27.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: Steps TO Register

Candidates who want to apply for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 can go through the below-mentioned process and complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, ‘Candidate Registration'.

Step 3: The candidates then need to tap on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022.

Step 4: Enter the login details that are required to complete the registration process and click on ‘Aadhar Authentication’.

Step 5: Now, use the login credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Your registration process for TS DOST 2022 is now completed. You can now download your application form.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE declared the TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result on August 27. The TS DOST exam allows the candidates to seek admission to courses such as BA, BSc, and BCom. This year, nearly 4.25 lakh seats will be filled in 1,060 colleges in Osmania, Telangana, Palamuru Kakatiya, Satavahana, and Palamuru universities.