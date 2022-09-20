TS CPGET Result 2022 Expected Soon On cpget.tsche.ac.in | Check Steps To Download

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is expected to release the Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) result on Tuesday. Once released, can download the TS CPGET 2022 scorecard on the official website- cpget.tsche.ac.in/CPGET. To download the TS CPGET scorecard, candidates will have to log in to the exam website with the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

The CPGET exam 2022 was conducted by Osmania university from August 11 to 28, in three sessions. Earlier, TSCHE released the CPGET 2022 answer key on August 22, and the candidates got the opportunity to raise objections on CPGET 2022 answer key till August 25.

Now, Osmania University will issue the CPGET final answer key and result after reviewing the grievances raised on the provisional answer key.

TS CPGET 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- tscpget.com

Click on the link to download CPGET 2022 rank card

Enter roll number and other required information

Submit and download the rank card

Save and Download CPGET 2022 scorecard for further reference.

Nearly, a lakh candidates appeared for TS CPGET 2022 which was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT). Once the results are declared, Osmania university will start the counselling process for PG admission at participating universities.

For the unversed, Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) is a state-level entrance exam for admissions to various PG programmes such as M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years integrated programmes ( M.A., MSc, M.B.A). Students upon clearing the exams would be admitted to the following universities- Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.