TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check Full Schedule

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday Evening released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The class 10 board exam will commence from March 16 while the class 12 board will be held from March 15. Candidates can check their date sheet at– tbse.tripura.gov.in.

According to the board, approximately 43,503 candidates will appear for class 10 and around 38,034 students are expected to appear for the class 12 exam this year.

TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10 Date sheet

March 16 – English

March 18– Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok

March 21– Social Science - History and Political Science, Social Science - Economics and Geography

March 23– Science - Biology, Science - Physics and Chemistry

March 28– Mathematics Basic and Standard

April 18– Optional 6th Subject

TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Date sheet

March 15– English

March 17– Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo

March 20– Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology

March 22– Business Studies, Education, Physics

March 24– Accountancy, Biology, History

March 27– Mathematics, Philosophy

March 29– Economics

April 1– Psychology

April 3– Geography

April 5– Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic

April 17– Computer Science, Music

April 19– Optional 6th Subject