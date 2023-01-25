TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released At tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check Full Schedule

Updated: Wed, 25 Jan 2023 08:52 AM IST
Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday Evening released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12. The class 10 board exam will commence from March 16 while the class 12 board will be held from March 15. Candidates can check their date sheet at– tbse.tripura.gov.in.
According to the board, approximately 43,503 candidates will appear for class 10 and around 38,034 students are expected to appear for the class 12 exam this year.
TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10 Date sheet
March 16 – English
March 18– Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok
March 21– Social Science - History and Political Science, Social Science - Economics and Geography
March 23– Science - Biology, Science - Physics and Chemistry
March 28– Mathematics Basic and Standard
April 18– Optional 6th Subject
TBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Date sheet
March 15– English
March 17– Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo
March 20– Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology
March 22– Business Studies, Education, Physics
March 24– Accountancy, Biology, History
March 27– Mathematics, Philosophy
March 29– Economics
April 1– Psychology
April 3– Geography
April 5– Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic
April 17– Computer Science, Music
April 19– Optional 6th Subject