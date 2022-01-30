Agartala | Jagran Education Desk: Tripura government on Saturday gave a nod to re-open all schools and madrassas in the state with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols from January 31.

"All schools and Madrassas in the State (pre-primary to 12th class) are allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-19 from January 31," reads an official statement.

The state government has already reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 from August 25, 2021. The current notification to reopen schools is applicable for government schools, madrassas, private schools, and others.

"This order shall be applicable to all government (including TTAADC), government-aided and Un-aided Private Schools and Madrassas," the statement read.

Meanwhile, as Tripura witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, the school education department on Saturday issued fresh instructions to function all state-run schools and madrassas from pre-primary to Class 12 with full attendance.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said "If schools remain shut for long period it will do big harm to the students. The habit of school attendance should not be affected at any cost. The last two years have been completely disastrous for students who are in schools due to the pandemic situation."

"I have chaired a meeting here with the Director of School and Higher Education department along with Health department officials and we reached a unanimous conclusion of reopening schools, colleges, professional institutes and universities from January 31 onwards following COVID appropriate behaviour," he added.

The Joint Secretary to the Government of Tripura, Chandni Chandran, IAS in a memorandum on Saturday informed that the School Education department has reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation across the state.

Nath said that 100 per cent attendance of students is a must in all the schools, colleges, professional institutions and universities in Tripura. This government order is applicable for all schools including grant-in-aid and private educational establishments across the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

