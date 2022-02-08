New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tripura Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare TBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results around mid-February 2022. This news was confirmed by the president of the Tripura Board, Dr Bhabatosh Saha. Once the result is announced, students can visit the official website--tbresults.tripura.gov.in to check their scorecard.

"Evaluation of Term I of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are on the verge of completion. Processing of results will be done within the board with the assistance of an external agency this year. We are hopeful to announce results in mid-February, " he told media.

Just like CBSE and CISCE, Tripura Board will also not issue Term 1 result mark sheets to students. TBSE also divided the Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2022 into two terms--Term 1 and Term 2. Term 1 was conducted last year, and a total of 72,000 students appeared for the exams.

The evaluation of papers began on January 19, and over 1000 examiners were engaged in class 12 exam papers while 2000 were evaluating class 10 answer papers. As per Saha, the evaluation took place under COVID SOPs.

TBSE Class 10,12 Term 2

Talking about the Class 10 and 12 Term 2 papers, Saha told the media that the question papers would have three sets containing 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 20 very-short questions and 5 short questions. He continued that students can expect practical exams from mid-March 2022, while students have been asked to submit their applications from March 15, 2022.

"Term 2 question papers would be set on Term 1 pattern. The question papers would have 10 multiple choice questions, 20 very short type questions and 5 short answers. The practical examinations of Term 2 are expected to be over by mid of March," said the TBSE President.

He further added that if in case the COVID 19 pandemic situation gets worsen with the TBSE Term 2 exams in April 2022, then, Term 1 results would be considered for the finals.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv