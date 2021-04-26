Tripura Board Exams 2021: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has postponed class 10 and 12 ongoing pre-boards exams 2021 till further notice.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education has postponed class 10 and 12 ongoing pre-boards exams 2021 till further notice. This decision has come ahead of TBSE board exams 2021 that is scheduled to commence from May 18. Further, the state government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of both government and private colleges and universities.

Taking to Twitter, state education minister Ratan Lal Nath wrote, "Considering the current overall cowardly situation, the state education department has decided to postpone class X, and XII preboard examinations of government, semi-government, private and madrasas till further notice”.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Considering the current overall cowardly situation, the Department of Higher Education has decided to suspend the examinations of all government and private colleges and universities in the state till further notice”.

As per the official notice issued by the state education department, this order comes into effect from today, April 26, till further notice.

Will class 10 and 12 board exams be postponed?

Earlier, TBSE postponed class 3 to 9 and class 11 exams owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the state board has yet not postponed the class 10 and 12 boards.

Unlike the NEET and IIT-JEE Main April session exam 2021 got postponed, Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) for Tripura-based colleges- will be held as per schedule, that is, on June 23.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government has shut down all schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further notice. Only students who have to appear for exams are allowed to attend the school.

Boards like CBSE, CISCE, and state boards such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Goa, Odisha, etc have cancelled class 10 board exams 2021 and postponed class 12 board exams. Not just this, several competitive exams such as NEET 2021, UGC-NET 2020 and IIT-JEE Mains April session has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

