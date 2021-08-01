Tripura Board 12th Result 2021: Class 12 students will be assessed based on their performances in classes 10, 11 and 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tripura Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare TBSE Class 12 Result 2021 today, August 1, 2021. The Tripura Board was scheduled to release the class 12 result on July 31, however, it got delayed due to unknown reasons. The Tripura Class 12 result of all the three streams, namely Arts, Science and Commerce, will be announced at 4 pm on the official website--tbse.tripura.gov.in.

How to check TBSE Class 12 Board Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Board--tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: TBSE Class 12 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check their Class 12 results via SMS. To avail of this facility, students will have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to 54242.

TBSE Class 12 Result 2021: What for Unsatisfied students?

Those students who will not be satisfied with their TBSE Class 12 Result can appear for a special exam, which will be conducted after the COVID-19 pandemic situation gets normalise. More details regarding the same will be announced after the declaration of Tripura Board Result 2021.

TBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Class 12 students will be assessed based on their performances in classes 10, 11 and 12. As per criteria, 30 per cent weightage to class 11 final result and 30 per cent to the highest-scoring marks in class 10. The Class 12 internal assessment will also be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, on July 31, Tripura Board declared Class 10 result wherein the overall pass percentage stood at 76.88 per cent and 80.62 per cent for regular students.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of Tripura Board for the latest updates on TBSE Class 12 Result 2021.

