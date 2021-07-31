LIVE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: The class 10 students will be marked based on their marks obtained in the class 10 pre-board exams. Class 12 result to be out soon

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared TBSE Class 10 Result 2021 on Saturday. The students can check and download the Tripura Madhyamik 2021 scorecard via the official website of Tripura Board--tbse.tripura.gov.in.

This year, a total of 26,610 students registered for the TBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, which got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

TBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021:

The overall pass percentage at 76.88% and 80.62% of regular candidates have passed the board exam this year.

How to check TBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura Board--tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: TBSE Class 10 and 12 Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

This year, the state board has decided to promote the Class 10 students. Those who will be unsatisfied with their result can appear for a special exam which will be conducted after the coronavirus situation becomes normal. More details regarding the same will be announced after the declaration of Tripura Board Result 2021.

TBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

The class 10 students will be marked based on their marks obtained in the class 10 pre-board exams. As per the evaluation criteria, the Tripura Board has considered the marks of pre-board exams held on three subjects- Language, Science and Social Science.

Meanwhile, Class 12 students will be assessed based on their performances in classes 10, 11 and 12. As per criteria, 30 per cent weightage to class 11 final result and 30 per cent to the highest-scoring marks in class 10. The Class 12 internal assessment will also be taken into consideration.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv