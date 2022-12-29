TNTRB Exam Calendar 2023 Released At trb.tn.nic.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday evening released the exam calendar for the year 2023. There are around 15,149 vacant posts that will be recruited for the posts of Assistant Professors, Teachers, BEO, etc. Interested candidates can check the exam calendar at– trb.tn.nic.in.

Recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Professors in government arts and science college and colleges of education will be released in January next year. There are nearly 4,000 vacant posts. The exam will be tentatively held in April next year. And the post of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) will have nearly 6,553 vacant posts, the notification will be released in March 2023 and the exam will be conducted in May 2023.

Recruitment notice for nearly 3,587 vacant posts for the BT Assistants (graduate teachers) will be released in April next year and the exam will be conducted in June next year. While for the post of lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, the exam notification will be released in May next year for around 493 vacant posts. The exam will be conducted in August 2023.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test, 2023 including papers 1 and 2 will be conducted in March 2024, and notification will be published in December next year. While there are around 23 vacant posts for the block educational officer (BEO), for which the notification will be released in the month of February, next year, and the exam will be conducted in May 2023.

There are nearly 97 vacant posts of assistant professors in government engineering colleges. The notification will be released in June next year and the exam will be conducted in September next year. While for the exam for assistant professors in government law colleges for 129 vacant posts will be conducted in October next year. And exam notification will be released in July next year.

TNTRB Exam Calendar 2023: Here’s Vacancy List

Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education– 4000 vacancies

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT)-- 6553 vacancies

BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers)-- 3587 vacancies

Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges– 493 vacancies

Block Educational Officer (BEO)-- 23 vacancies

Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges– 97 vacancies

Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges– 129 vacancies

Post Graduate Assistants– 267 vacancies