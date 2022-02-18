Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is scheduled to upload notification for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 on Februuary 23. The TNPSC notification for Group 2 recruitment on its website tnpsc.gov.in.

There will be two stages of the TNPSC Group 2 recruitment known as Combined Civil Services Exam 2. The first stage will be the Preliminary Examination of 300 marks. The second stage will be the main written examination and oral test/counseling comprising of 750 and 100 marks respectively. A total of 5529 posts are vacant. Other vacancies are as follows: II - 116, II A – 5413.

The first phase of TNPSC exam – the 300 marker preliminary exam – is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2022.

TNPSC Group 2: Important dates

TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date – February 23, 2022

Last date of TNPSC Group 2 online registration – March 23, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date – May 21, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Result Date – June 5, 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date – September 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date – December 2022

TNPSC Group 2 Interview Date – February 2023

TNPSC Group 2: The eligibility criteria

Candidate should be a graduate from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Age Limit: 21 to 32 years; for all the posts except the post of Assistant Commissioner

For Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes):

For applicants possessing any degree - 21 to 32 years

For applicants possessing B.L. degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission - 21 to 33 years

To apply, the candidates may go to the TNPSC website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net and visit the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the right side of the homepage.

