Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or the TNPSC on Wednesday released the hall tickets or admit cards for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 2 recruitment preliminary exam 2022. Candidates, who have applied for the exams, can download their hall tickets from the official website of the TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Here's how the candidates can download their hall tickets for TNPSC Group 2 prelim exams:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Step 2. Now click on the link 'Hall Ticket Download' under Important links on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new webpage. There click on a link that reads 'One Time Registration & Dashboard'.

Step 4. Click on 'Registered User'

Step 5. Now the candidates are needed to enter their login ID and password. Click on submit after this.

Step 6. The TNPSC Group 2 prelim exams hall ticket will appear on the screen. The candidates are now requested to check their details on the hall tickets like name, subjects, exam venue, and exam time.

Step 7. The candidates are requested to download their hall tickets and save a printout for future reference.

This year, the TNPSC is aiming to recruit candidates for 5,831 vacancies. The prelim exams would be conducted on May 21 in the offline mode while the results for it would be declared on June 5. Following this, the mains would most probably be conducted in September this year after which the counseling process would be held.

The prelims, officials have said, will be a 300-mark exam that will be held for 1 hour 30 minutes. A candidate needs to score at least 90 marks to qualify for the mains, which will have subjects like political science, general knowledge, and others.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma