TNEA Rank List 2022 To Be Released Today At tneaonline.org | Details Here

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will be releasing the rank list of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), 2022 today on August 16, 2022. Once the rank list is released, students can visit the official website--tneaonline.org and can view the TNEA merit list of engineering seats.

The rank list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50, and Chemistry – 50). The DOTE will also prepare a community rank list including the overall rank list. The students will be allowed to participate in TNEA 2022 counselling based on their rank. additionally, the TNEA 2022 councelling will begin on August 20, 2022.

TNEA Rank List 2022: How To Check?

Step 1: Go to the official website--tneaonline.org

Step 2: Tap on the 'Login' button

Step 3: Enter the required details i.e., your e-mail id and password.

Step 4: The TNEA 2022 rank list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the rank list.

NOTE: You can also take a printout for future reference.

TNEA is held by Anna University for admissions to engineering and technology programmes in the state of Tamil Nadu. The written test has been removed and the councelling will be done on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in Class 12. The seats in the institution are allotted to the students on the basis of the TNEA rank list.

Important Note: The students should note that once the students are selected in the rank list, they must submit their fee within a time period of seven days in order to secure their seats. If students fail to do so in the allotted time period, the seat would be given to the other person from the merit list.