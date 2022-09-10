TNEA Counselling 2022 Round 1 Begins On Sept 10 At tneaonline.org; Check Details

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Counselling 2022 started today on September 10, 2022 at 10 AM. The candidates who wish to apply for the exam can visit the official website of TNEA-- tneaonline.org and apply for the counselling process.

According to the official schedule released on the website, the general rank Round 1 counseling begins today. Candidates need to login into their account and complete the choice filling by September 12, 2022. It must be noted that Round 1 counselling commences for general rank 1 to rank 14524 and according to the government, school studied (7.5% reservation) the counseling round 1 starts today on September 10, 2022, for general rank 1 to rank 332.

"Choice Filling is enabled for all first round candidates including Academic, Vocational and Govt.Quota ( 7.5%) students, request all eligible students to login and complete the choice filling on or before 12.09.2022, 7PM," the notification on the official website read.

As per the schedule, the TNEA Counselling Round 1 Tentative Allotment Result will be declared on September 13, 2022 before 10 AM.

Those who want to apply for the TNEA Counselling 2022 can refer to the below-mentioned steps and do choice filling.

TNEA Counseling 2022: How To Do Choice Filling?

Step 1: Go to the official website-- tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the login button.

Step 3: Enter all the required details and proceed with the choice filling.

Step 4: Pay the application fees if needed.

Step 5: Submit your application form and download it and take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the last date for choice filling for TNEA Councelling 222, Round 1 is September 12, 2022 till 5:00 PM.

As per the TNEA Counselling schedule, the date for the Tentative allotment confirmation is from September 13, 2022 (10: 00 AM) to September 14 (5:00 PM). Meanwhile, the provisional allotment list for accepting and Join candidates will be released on September 15, 2022, before 10:00 AM.

Additionally, the provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on September 25, before 10 AM.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest updates and information regarding counselling.