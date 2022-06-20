New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu SSLC result has been declared by the Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) on Monday, that is June 20. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. This year, Tamil Nadu SSLC results were conducted from May 6 to May 30, 2022, and the exams were conducted in offline mode. Know where and how to check TN Class 10th result 2022.

This year, the overall passing percentage of TN Class 10th result is 90.07 per cent. The link to check the result will be available at 12 PM.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: Date and Time

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: Website

Students who appeared in the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th exams can check their results on the official website of the education board, which are dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022: How to check and download the result

Students can follow these step by step guidelines to check and download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the education board, which is dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Students will find a link that reads, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Students are required to fill in the necessary details like roll number or date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed in front of your screen.



Step 5: Download the result and take a printout the future reference.

The TN Class 10th result was announced by Anbil Mahesh, the Education Minister in Tamil Nadu. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent as the TN SSLC examination was cancelled because of the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic. Around 9.5 lakh students have appeared for the TN SSLC examination. Apart from class 10th results, Tamil Nadu Class 12th results was announced on June 20, 2022, Monday.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav