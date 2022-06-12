New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu, TN DGE is likely to announce the Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2022 soon. As per the given schedule, class 10th results are expected to be announced on 17 June. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check the results from the official page of the education board -- tnresults.nic.in

It should be noted that the education board announced the result date along with the timetable. If there is any delay, the board will inform students through a notice. However, the board is yet to inform the time of the result declaration. According to past trends, TN SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be announced by 9 am on June 17, 2022. Once the results are declared they will be made available on multiple websites.

Talking about numbers, then more than 10 lakh students appeared for the exam every year. Back in 2021, the education board had to cancel the exam due to the Covid -19 pandemic. As a result, all the students were promoted. Meanwhile, in the year 2020, 939829 students appeared for the examination, and all students were promoted as well. The pass percentage in the year 2019 was 95.2 per cent.

Students over the period of time have performed well in the TN SSLC exams, and the pass percentage has hovered above 90 per cent for the past few years. This year as well, the education board is expecting the same results.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are declared, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen