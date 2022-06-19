Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu Board will be announcing TN SSLC Results and Class 12th Results on Monday, June 20. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Plus Two result 2022 at 9:30 am, and the SSLC result at 12 noon tomorrow. The results will be released at a press conference held at Anna Centenary Library by the state education minister.

Students must also know that the TN SSLC Result was to be released on June 17, 2022, but then it was postponed to June 20, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check their Tamil Nadu class 10th and 12th results on the official websites of TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in.

This year over 9 lakh students appeared for the TN SSLC Examination 2022 and around 7 lakh students appeared for the TN 12th. Reportedly, the result for both TN SSLC and Plus 2 will be released on the same day but at different timings.

Here's how students can download their TN SSLC and Class 12th results:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students find a link that reads, 'TN 10th Result or TN SSLC 12th Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the necessary information as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu Result 2022 will be displayed in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Posted By: Ashita Singh