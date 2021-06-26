TN HSC 12th Exam 2021: In a statement, MK Stalin said that the criteria was announced only after discussions with education experts and teachers, adding that the class 12 board exam result will be declared on July 31.

Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: Ending speculation about the result of class 12 board exams, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced the evaluation criteria to commute the marks for the students. In a statement, Stalin said that the criteria was announced only after discussions with education experts and teachers, adding that the class 12 board exam result will be declared on July 31.

This comes days after the Supreme Court directed all state and union territory (UT) boards to declare the evaluation criteria for class 12 exams. It must be mentioned here that the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams were cancelled on June 5 amid fears over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the evaluation criteria announced by Stalin, the Tamil Nadu Board will calculate the students marks based on their performance in classes 10th, 11th and 12th. Class 10 board exams have a weightage of 50 per cent while class 11 marks carries a weightage of 20 per cent. On the other hand, rest of the 30 per cent marks will be calculated as per the students' marks in class 12 internal assessment and practical exams.

However, if a student has failed to appear for the class 12 practical exams, then his or her marks will be calculated as per the performance in class 11 practical exams. In case the student has not even appeared for class 11 practical exams, then his or her marks will be based on the performance in written exams of classes 10th and 11th.

However, if a student has not cleared the class 11 written exams, then he or she would be given 35 marks in each subject. The students, who are not satisfied with the evaluation criteria, will also be given a chance to reappear for the class 12 board exams. However, much like the CBSE board exams 2021, the fresh dates for the Tamil Nadu class 12 board exams would be announced later once the COVID-19 situation in the country improves.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma