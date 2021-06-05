Chennai | Jagran Education Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday night announced that it has decided to cancel the class 12 board exams in the state due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, announced Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, the assessment criteria for the students has not been revealed by the Tamil Nadu Board yet.

This comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) cancelled the class 12 board in wake of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled the class 10 and class 11 exams while class 12 board exams were postponed. Later, it said that the decision regarding class 12 board exams would be announced on June 4 after a discussion with all concerned authorities, including students and teachers.

Lockdown extended in Tamil Nadu till June 14

Earlier in the day, the lockdown was extended in Tamil Nadu, where the assembly elections have recently concluded, till June 14. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that shops selling essential commodities and government offices would continue to operate in the state.

Stalin also announced that non-essential services like shops selling hardware items, electrical goods, vehicle spares, books and stationery and vehicle service stations can also operate in Tamil Nadu from 6 am to 5 pm a day.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu has vastly improved. On Saturday, the state's active COVID-19 tally dropped by over 11,400 to 2.68 lakh, as per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Similarly, over 33,600 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 19 lakh. However, the death toll has crossed the grim mark of 26,100 with over 400 new fatalities on Saturday, the Health Ministry data read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma