New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is all set to announce the TN SSLC Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. While the class 10 results would be announced at 12 noon, class 12 results will be declared at 9:30 AM today (June 20). Students who appeared for exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are announced students can check and download the results from the official website -- tnresults.nic.in

The results will be announced by the Education Minister of the state. In order to access the TN HSC 12th results, students need to have their roll number and date of birth. The education body conducted the class 12 exams from May 5 to May 28 this year. Students should note that in order to clear the exam, they should at least score 35 per cent marks in all the subjects. Candidates who will not score the minimum marks will have to sit for the compartment exam.

Talking about numbers, then almost 9.5 lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams, 10th exams. While the class 12 exams were conducted from May 5 to May 28, the SSLC exams took place from May 6 to May 30.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Tamil Nadu 12th Marksheet: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website need to find the link that reads 'TN Class 12 Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the login details -- Click on submit

Step 4: The result will be available on the page

NOTE: Download the provisional mark sheet for further need.

Websites To Check TN 12th Result 2022:

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in.

