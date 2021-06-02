As per reports, the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin after reviewing the inputs given by medical experts and teachers. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Tamil Nadu Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday (June 2) announced that the state government will take a final call on holding the class 12th board examinations for CBSE and CISCE within two days. The announcement came a day after the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams for the academic session 2020-2021 considering the prevailing COVID-19 conditions across the country.

The minister also added that the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin after reviewing the inputs given by medical experts and teachers. The activities of other state governments will also be taken into account. Students can expect the final announcement by the state on June 4.

“Children’s health and safety are equally important as their future, as our chief minister had said. Echoing this view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE exam on Tuesday,” Poyyamozhi said after attending a meeting with CM Stalin.

Earlier a meeting had been convened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where several states had claimed that they could conduct the board exam with proper precautions.

“We had conveyed that we could take a call once the spread of coronavirus declines,” said Poyyamozhi referring to the meeting with Singh.

“Further, the PM’s announcement on providing an option to the willing students to write the exam lacks clarity. Some of our state board students may opt to pursue education in institutions like the IIT and IIM," he added.

Yesterday PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to cancel the Class 12 board examinations. Mentioning the safety of the students as the primary concern of the government, he said that no student should be forced to appear for the exams during an ongoing pandemic.

On June 1, the Tamil Nadu government announced that all students from Classes 1 to 8 in all schools will be promoted without any exams. Further, the state has given an email id and helpline number for concerned students, teachers, and educationalists to give their opinion on holding the 12th board exams. People who want to send their opinions can also do so via email at tnschooledu21@gmail.com or use helpline 14417 to register their opinion.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal