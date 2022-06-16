New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Directorate of Government Examination Tamil Nadu, TNDGE is expected to announce class 10 board results on June 17. Further, the board is likely to release an official notice regarding the declaration of results today (June 16). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them by visiting the official website of the education board -- dge.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in

Apart from the official website, the results will also be available on the official results portal for the state of Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in

If you appeared for the exam and want to check and download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps here -

TN SSLC Result 2022 - How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students find a link that reads, 'TN SSLC Result 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the necessary information as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: The TN SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed in front of your screen.

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education board conducted the class 10 exam from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022. The board has to confirm the timing of the result declaration through the official notice. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board regarding result declaration.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen