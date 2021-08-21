TN 10th Result 2021: Tamil Nadu board announced that the board has decided to pass all the students, that is, TN SSLC is likley to have a 100 per cent Result this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is all set to announce TN SSLC Result 2021 on August 23 Monday. This year, over 9 lakh students registered for the exam, which was cancelled by Tamil Nadu Board due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The board will declare the results at the press conference, after which it will be made available on the official website--dge.tn.nic.in.

Since the exam got cancelled, the state government announced that the board has decided to pass all the students, that is, TN SSLC is likley to have a 100 per cent Result this year. Last year also, the SSLC exam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 scare in the state. Students were promoted to the next grade, class 11, based on their past performance.

TN SSLC Result 2021: Official Websites

dge1.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

How to check TN SSLC Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TN Board--dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on SSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as enrollment number, date of birth, etc

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: SSLC or Class 10 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

TN SSLC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

To mark the students, the Tamil Nadu board came up with fair assessment criteria, which included their current year and past year performances. To pass the Class 10 Board exam, students are required at least 35 marks in all subjects.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Board declared HSC or Class 12 Result 2021. A total of 8,18,129 students registered for the board exam, out of which 8,16,473 were declared pass. Around 39,679 students secured between 551-600 marks, 1,67,133 students scored between 501-550 marks and as many as 2,22,522 students scored between 451-500 marks.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv