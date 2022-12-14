TISS NET PG 2023: Application Process Starts Today At tiss.edu; Here’s How To Apply

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Wednesday began the online application process for the National Entrance Test Postgraduate (NET PG) admission. The last date to submit application form is January 15, 2023. The exam will commence from January 28 and go on till February 28, 2023. Candidates can apply at– appln.tiss.edu.

The admission process will be held for 57 master's courses including 5 one-year programmes, 51 two-year programmes and three years B.ED, M.ED programme and 3 PG Diploma Programmes.

Aspirants can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two campuses selecting their preference. To apply, for NET PG, students must have either a Master’s or Bachelor’s Degree.

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,030. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories, the fee is Rs 260, Rs 780, and Rs 2,060 for one, two, and three programmes respectively. Non-eligible candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 510, Rs 1,020, and Rs 1,530 for one, three, and two programs, respectively. Candidates can submit their fees through the official website or a cash deposit at any of the SBI branches.

“Candidates facing technical problems while filling in the application form may call 022-25525252 (Monday to Saturday and public holidays – Timing 10:00 am to 6:00 pm),” reads the notice.

TISS NET PG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– appln.tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the link ‘TISS PG Admission 2023’

Step 3: Now, click on how to apply and then on the link for admissions

Step 4: Candidates have to register on the TISS porta and fill out the application form

Step 5: Now pay the required application fee then submit it