TISS NET 2023 Admit Card Released On tiss.edu; Here's How To Check Admit Cards

THE TATA Institute of Social Sciences released the TISS NET 2023 admit cards on Saturday, February 18th. Now, all the candidates who will appear for PG Admission TISS NET 2023 exam can download the admit card through the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

This year, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm in computer-based mode. Candidates will have to carry their TISSNET admit card 2023 on the day of the exam, without which they will not be permitted to sit in the centre.

According to the exam conducting body, the exam centre is allotted to the nearest city selected by you based on the availability of seats. Exam centre change requests will not be accepted and entertained under any circumstances. You are required to make all arrangements to reach the exam centre at the specified time for the TISS NET.

Here, Check How To Download The TISS NET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official site of TISS NET at tiss.edu.

Click on TISS NET Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TISS NET 2023 Exam Pattern

The paper pattern of the PG entrance exam is as follows, TISS-NET is a 100 minutes exam and consists of 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). TISS-NET is held to shortlist candidates for stage 2 based on the marks and the ratio of the number of seats released for individual programmes under each category.