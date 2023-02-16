TISS NET 2023 Admit Card Likely To Be Released On February 18 At admissions.tiss.edu; Check Details

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is expected to release the admit card for TISS NET 2023 on February 18. The exam will be held on February 25. Once released, candidates can download the admit card at-- admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS NET will be held in a computer-based test mode. The exam will start from 2:00 pm to 3:40 pm. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type, multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no negative marking for the test. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for the stage 2 process including programme aptitude test (TISSPAT) along with the online personal interview.

TISS NET 2023: Exam Pattern

TISS NET will consist of 100 questions from three sections including English proficiency, Mathematics & Logical Reasoning, and General Awareness(GA) carrying 30, 30, and 40 marks, respectively. The exam paper will be 100 marks. The medium of the questions will be the English language. There will be no negative marking for a wrong attempt.

TISS NET 2022 is a university-level entrance examination conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) to seek admission into BA,MA, Ph. D. and other programs.

TISS NET 2023: Highlights

Examination medium– English

Examination mode– Online

Exam duration– 100 minutes

Total number of questions– 100

Marking scheme– Plus 1 for every correct answer, Unattended questions will get zero marks, No Negative Marking

Topics and marks

General Awareness-- 40 marks

Analytic Ability & Logical Reasoning-- 30 marks

English proficiency-- 30 marks

TISS NET 2023 Admit Card: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– tiss.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link 'TISS NET 2023 Admit Card Download now' on the homepage.

Step 3: Now enter the login details and log in.

Step 4: After logging in, the TISSNET admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future reference.