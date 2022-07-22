'They Will Find More Success...': PM Modi's Words Of Encouragement For CBSE 10th, 12th Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared his words of encouragement after the Central Board of Education (CBSE) on Friday announced class 10 and 12 results. He also congratulated all the students who have cleared their exams.

PM Modi asked the students to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. "Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," he said.

While talking about the students who did not score well, he said that one exam will never define who they are. The Prime Minister further said there are innumerable opportunities that await the young exam warriors, who passed the Class 12 exams.

"Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams," he said.

Some students may not be happy with their results but they must know that one exam will never define who they are. I am certain they will find more success in the times to come. Also sharing this year's PPC where we discussed aspects relating to exams. https://t.co/lKYdXhnHTF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

"There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours," the PM added.

Meanwhile, a total of 21,16,290 students appeared in CBSE class 10 exams. The overall passing percentage of the CBSE Matric Exam is 94.40 per cent.

Earlier in the morning, the CBSE declared the class 12 board results in which girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent.

The students can check their results on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app or via SMS.

(With ANI inputs)