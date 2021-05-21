LIVE TS SSC Results 2021: Telangana Board will release the results of Class 10 around 11:30 am on the official website

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)is going to announce TS SSC Results 2021 today, May 21. BSE Telangana class 10 results will be released on the official website of board--bse.telanagana.gov.in. Earlier, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana board cancelled SSC or class 10 board exam and decided to promote all the students to class 11 this year.

In a notice released earlier, the Telangana Board had said, "The government of Telangana permitted director of the government examination to declare the results as the pass for all the students of class X (SSC/ OSSC/ Vocational) as passed studying government/ Zilla Parishad/ aided/ private unaided and all schools under various managements during the academic year 2020-2021 as a onetime measure."

When and Where will TS SSC Result 2021 be declared?

As per reports, the Telangana Board will release the results of Class 10 around 11:30 am on the official website--results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telanagana.gov.in as well as on manabadi.co.in. So students are advised to keep a check on these websites.

How to check TS SSC Results 2021

This year over 5 lakh students registered for the TS SSC board examination 2021. Students can check the results through their roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards released by the Telangana board earlier.

How to download TS SSC Results 2021 Marksheet

Step 1: Visit official website--results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telanagana.gov.in as well as on manabadi.co.in

Step 2: Click on TS SSC Results 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details mentioned on admit card

Step 4: Now your whole mark sheet will appear on the screen, download and take out print for future reference

TS SSC Results 2021 Evaluation Criteria

The Telangana board has decided to mark the students on the basis of Formative Assessment conducted by the schools over the year. The board has decided not to release the marks in percentage, rather in grades. The grade points out of 20 would be then converted to grade point out of 100, and Grade Point Average (GPA) would be given to the students. Apart from other subjects, students will be graded on arts & cultural education, value education & life skills, etc.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv