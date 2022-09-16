Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Dates Released At tsche.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has announced the counselling dates for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022. As per the schedule shared by the education body, the counselling will begin on September 19, whereas the last date to upload a certificate for online verification is set as September 30. Students who want to opt for counselling can visit the official website of the education board to check the schedule. -- tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who qualified for the Telangana PGECET 2022 entrance examination are now eligible to appear for the counselling process. Those candidates who have been shortlisted are required to submit scanned copies of the original documents and certificates in order to avail the online options.

With this students can take part in the first phase of counselling. On behalf of Osmania University, the TSCHe is conducting the PGECET 2022 counselling process. With the counselling, process candidates will be able to get admission to various programs including ME, MTech, MPhar, Pharm D, and MArch.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check and download your scorecard, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'TS PGECET Counselling' link -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login details as asked and fill out the application form

Step 4: Now, pay the fees

Step 5: Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form

Step 6: Click submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

As per the information shared by the education board, a total of 11,931 candidates are shortlisted for TS PGECET 2022 counselling process. The process will be done in around 232 colleges across the country. With the help of the counselling process, a total of 9131 seats will be filled.

The exam was conducted by Osmania University from August 2 to 5. The TS PGECET result was declared on September 3.